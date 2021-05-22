Arjun Kapoor Says He Respects Malaika Arora's Past; 'Have Seen Things Pan Out Publicly & It's Not Always Nice'

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora's relationship has been going steady strong since the lovebirds made it official on Arjun's 34th birthday in 2019. Back then, when the celebrity couple confirmed dating each other, their relationship faced a lot of negativity from trolls. However, Arjun and Malaika took all the hate comments head-on.

Recently, in an interview with Film Companion, Arjun opened up about how he handles his relationship with Malaika Arora. The Ishaqzaade actor said that he respects his partner's past and that's one of the reasons why he doesn't try and be overly talkative about his personal life.

Speaking about dating someone older with a son from an earlier marriage, the Ki & Ka actor told the entertainment portal, "I don't try and be overtly talkative about my personal life, because I feel you should respect your partner, and there is a past there... And I've been in that situation where I've seen things pan out publicly and it's not always very nice, because there are kids affected."

He said that he keeps a respective boundary and does what Malaika is comfortable with.

"I try and keep a respectful boundary. I do what she's comfortable with. And my career should not hinge on my relationship. So you have to create boundaries. I talk about it today because there is a certain respect and regard given to the relationship. We have given it time. I have tried to give it a certain amount of dignity by giving it space, and not having it be in your face," Film Companion quoted the Sardar Ka Grandson actor as saying.

Earlier, Malaika had addressed the 10-year age difference between her and Arjun and told HT Brunch, "The age difference doesn't really pop up when you are in a relationship. It is about two minds and hearts connecting. Unfortunately, we live in a society that refuses to progress with time. An older man romancing a younger girl is hailed everywhere, but when the woman is older, she's called 'desperate' and a 'buddhi'. For people who think like this, I have just one line: Take a flying f***."

Malaika and Arjun have been in a relationship for around three years now. The actress was previously married to actor-producer Arbaaz Khan and the former couple have a 18-year-old son Arhaan. Malaika and Arbaaz had announced their separation in 2016 citing compatibility issues.