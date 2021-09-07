Arjun Kapoor Says He Took Up Bhoot Police Because Of Saif; 'I Got Excited About Working With Him'

Arjun Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan are currently busy with the promotions of their upcoming horror comedy Bhoot Police which is helmed by Pawan Kriplani. Recently in a chat with an entertainment portal, Arjun shared his experience of doing a horror comedy for the first time.

The actor told Pinkvilla, "So, it wasn't like I was looking to doing this genre, script-wise. When I read it, what jumped for me was the camaraderie between the brothers, the banter and the friction. The fact that they both really don't get along - it was really nice and interesting. You generally have two conmen who think alike and get along. Here there is a reluctant conman, who wants to be straight, and you have a conman who believes life is exactly about this - you got to play on people's fears and use it to your advantage. I quite liked the love-hate relation and the tone of adventure."

Arjun further revealed that one of the reasons why he gave his nod to this film is because of Saif Ali Khan. The Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar actor said that he was excited about working with him.

"I took it on because of him. I got excited about working with him," Arjun said adding that it was important to know who he's co-star was as the film needed banter between the two protagonists.

Further, Saif who was also a part of the same interview told the news portal that the makers needed a 'great guy' to play the parallel role with him and that's how they zeroed in Arjun Kapoor.

Bhoot Police stars Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez and Yami Gautam in leading roles. The film is slated to premiere on September 17 on Disney+Hotstar.