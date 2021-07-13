Arjun Kapoor Says He Was A Terrible Assistant On Kal Ho Naa Ho; 'I Used To Sleep Off On Set'

Recently when Arjun Kapoor appeared as a guest on the Clubhouse session with The Bollywood Film Club, moderated by Janice Sequeira and Aniruddha Guha, the actor recounted his journey from working as an assistant director to becoming an actor.

Arjun said he thought being an assistant director would be an easy job, however, he initially turned out to be a horrible one. At the same time, he also admitted being 'privileged' while starting his journey in films as he was allowed to make mistakes without consequences which had bigger ramifications.

"I was a terrible assistant when I started out. I was horrible. I thought it would be a piece of cake and I hate saying this, much like somebody who has grown up in an environment that is sheltered, I was sheltered, I was protected and I was privileged. Privileged does not only mean the financial aspect of it, it is about the security that you have from knowing you can make mistakes and stumble and learn along the way even without getting a qualification in place. I was allowed to do those things, I was allowed to make my mistakes without consequences that have bigger ramifications," Arjun said.

Arjun also revealed that before working as an assistant director, he first gave editing a shot and cut trailers for his father's production Shakti: The Power which starred Karisma Kapoor, Nana Patekar and Shah Rukh Khan.

Further, the Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar actor also recounted his days as an assistant director on the sets of Kal Ho Naa Ho and said that he made for a terrible one. However, Arjun was in love in the process and got better with Advani's next outing Salaam-e-Ishq.

The actor said, "I became an assistant on Kal Ho Naa Ho and I was a terrible one. Terrible in the sense, I used to sleep off on set, I used to walk in after Nikkhil sir, I used to do things that could be done in 15 minutes over four hours. I was just not very good but on set, I was very in love with the process. Then, I started working on Salaam-e-Ishq, I got better. So, I learnt on the job and I realised that I want to make films in some capacity or the other."

Speaking about Arjun Kapoor's upcoming projects, the actor will next be seen in Pawan Kripalani's Bhoot Police and Mohit Suri's Ek Villain Returns.