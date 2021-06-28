    For Quick Alerts
      Arjun Kapoor Says Malaika Arora Makes Him Look Good; Thanks Her For Standing By His Side

      Gone are the days when celebrities used to hesitate from flaunting their love for their partners. In his recent Instagram post, actor Arjun Kapoor thanked his girlfriend Malaika Arora for staying by his side and said that she makes him look good. Arjun who celebrated his 36th birthday over the weekend, thanked his well-wishers who believed in him and cared for him.

      Arjun shared a picture from his birthday lunch and wrote, "Was caught lost in thought at the birthday lunch... What a difference a year makes... A year ago I was deflated, tired & confused, today I sit ready with new energy, vigour & determination to face any curveball life throws my way..."

      He further wrote, "I just want to acknowledge all those close to me who have believed in me, supported me & cared for me. My work mates, fans, friends, family & my baby thank u for standing by my side. Photo credit - @malaikaaroraofficial (she makes me look good)."

      In the picture, Arjun is seen looking away from the camera while being lost in his thoughts.

      For the unversed, many celebrities like Vijay Deverakonda, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor, etc., were seen attending his birthday party.

      With respect to work, Arjun will next be seen in Bhoot Police alongside Saif Ali Khan, Yami Gautam and Jacqueline Fernandez, and Mohit Suri's thriller Ek Villain 2 alongside John Abraham and Disha Patani.

      Story first published: Monday, June 28, 2021, 18:53 [IST]
      X