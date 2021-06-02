Arjun Kapoor Says Malaika Knows Him Inside Out; 'Even If I Hide, She Can Spot If I've Had A Rough Day'

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora's relationship has been going strong ever since they made it official in 2019. The couple who was earlier quite discreet about their relationship, keeps sharing posts featuring each other on their Instagram stories. Lately, they have been opening up on their relationship in interviews as well.

Recently in an interview with radio host Siddharth Kanan, the Panipat actor revealed that his girlfriend Malaika knows him the best and can easily identify his state of mind even without him saying anything about it.

During the tete-a-tete, Arjun was asked to name the one person who knows him well, to which he replied, "My girlfriend knows me inside out from that way. Even if I hide, she can spot if I've had a rough day or there is something amiss or if I'm in a good mood, she can spot it easily." Aww, that's such a sweet revelation!

Earlier, in an interview with Film Companion when the actor talked about dating 'someone older with a son from an earlier marriage.' He was quoted as saying, "I don't try and be overtly talkative about my personal life, because I feel you should respect your partner, and there is a past there... And I've been in that situation where I've seen things pan out publicly and it's not always very nice, because there are kids affected."

Even before Arjun and Malaika made their relationship Insta-official, the lovebirds were often spotted going on romantic getaways and dinner dates. They even flirted openly on social media and then, finally on Arjun's 34th birthday, the couple confirmed that they are dating each other.

Workwise, Arjun Kapoor had two releases this year, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar and Sardar Ka Grandson. His upcoming projects are Bhoot Police and Ek Villain Returns.