Arjun Kapoor Says People Expect Celebrities To Act Like Superheroes Amid COVID-19 Crisis; 'We Are Humans'

If you're active on social media, you must have come across the new trend of shaming celebrities, who don't post about making any kind of donation amid the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. Not so long ago, Amitabh Bachchan had an outburst on social media, and he ended up revealing each and every social work that he has done for the poor during the pandemic. Now, actor Arjun Kapoor reacted to celebrities being targeted over social work and said that people expect them to be superheroes.

While speaking to Hindustan Times, Arjun said, "Celebrities get bunched up and clubbed into this jhund (flock) of people who are supposed to come together and help the world exactly like superheroes and then they are supposed to be accountable at all times. They have to also take care of themselves."

The Ishaqzaade actor further added that some people like to take a backseat while some like to step in the foreground, because they have the capability.

"It's a human thing, it's not a celebrity thing. Not every human being you know is going out there and doing everything, right? Some are, some are not in a position to, and celebrities are no different. We are humans. I don't have a take on it beyond this," said Arjun.

The Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar actor also shared his take on celebrities being 'right or wrong' with respect to their philanthropy work, and said that he just feels there is a lot of noise that comes with the territory. He further added that celebrities have to just do what they feel and it is absolutely okay.

"I say this to anybody watching, if they worry or wonder about perception- 'Am I doing enough?' - it's okay. Please do not feel pressured. Take care of yourself, take care of people around you. And even if you are doing things, you don't have to put it out there. And if you are putting it out there, there is nothing wrong with that either, because you are motivating and encouraging people. There is no right or wrong in this, it is very personal and subjective," said Arjun.