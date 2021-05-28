Arjun Kapoor Says There's Scope For Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar Sequel; 'Whenever Dibakar Gives Us Green Signal'

After a long delay, Dibakar Banerjee's Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar starring Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra released in cinema halls in March this year. However, its theatrical run was cut short owing to the surge in COVID-19 cases. The gritty thriller recently released on Netflix and has been garnering a lot of appreciation from all corners.

In a recent tete-a-tete with Hindustan Times, Arjun Kapoor dropped a hint about a sequel to the film. The Panipat actor feels the climax of the film sets up the prospect of a sequel brilliantly. He said that he is confident that director Dibakar Banerjee can pull off a dark, gritty, raw and excessively thrilling sequel.

Arjun was quoted as saying, "If you see the brilliant climax of the film that Dibakar has so masterfully designed, you will realize that there is definitely a scope for a sequel that can be dark, gritty, raw, and excessively thrilling."

He said that he and his co-star Parineeti Chopra are ready to shoot whenever Dibakar greenlits the sequel.

"Now, with all the love and appreciation that the film is getting, it is up to my masterful director and his genius mind to tell us whether or not he is seeing this happening. I can assure you that whenever he gives us the green signal, Pari and I will be on to shoot," Arjun told the tabloid.

He further expressed his gratitude to Dibakar Banerjee for casting him in the role of Pinky Dahiya, a corrupt Haryanvi cop and said, "Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar was an extremely satiating experience for me as an actor. It really took me to places that I didn't imagine going and all the appreciation I'm getting is because Dibakar saw me as Pinky Dahiya. I'm overwhelmed because I know how much Dibakar told me to believe in myself and submit to his process."

Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar revolves around two individuals Sandeep and Pinky who represent two completely different sides of India and are united by their mistrust, suspicion and hatred for each other.