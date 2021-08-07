Arjun Kapoor: When People Like Naomi Osaka, Simone Biles And Ben Stokes Speak Up, We Have To Listen Patiently

Ever since global sporting stars like Naomi Osaka, Simone Biles and Ben Stokes have prioritised their mental health, many celebrities along with netizens lauded their move and started a necessary conversation about mental health. Earlier, B-town actresses like Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, etc., lauded Simone Biles' decision to prioritise her mental health. In his recent conversation with a leading daily, actor Arjun Kapoor also spoke about mental health and said that it should be a priority for everyone.

Arjun Kapoor Feels Strange When Janhvi Addresses Him With This Name; 'It Still Feels Very New To Me'

While speaking to Hindustan Times, Arjun said that we have to encourage and laud people who come out to tell their stories. He further said that we are living in an era where we are constantly being watched and monitored so, it is not easy to not have any down time.

"So, when people like Naomi Osaka, Simone Biles and Ben Stokes speak up, we have to listen patiently because what they are going through is reflective of what our generation is feeling," said the Ishaqzaade actor.

"These guys are all legends who successfully deal with immense pressure every single day and if they are sparking a conversation to prioritise mental health, we should listen very, very carefully. Not apples to apples at all, but when I was battling obesity, it was brushed aside as I'm just a fat guy who is privileged and he must be eating and having a good time. No one bothered about what I was going through mentally," added the Gunday actor.

Arjun Kapoor Confesses He Was Keen To Do Kapoor & Sons; 'I Wanted To Play Fawad's Role'

Well, we totally agree with Mr Kapoor!

Worried about your mental well-being or of someone you know? Help is just a call away. Reach out to the nearest mental health specialist at COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ)- 0832-2252525, Parivarthan- +91 7676 602 602, Connecting Trust- +91 992 200 1122/+91-992 200 4305 or Sahai- 080-25497777/ SAHAIHELPLINE@GMAIL.COM.