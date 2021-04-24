Arjun Kapoor Shares A Funny Birthday Wish For Varun Dhawan And It Has A Mowgli Connect

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan celebrates his 34th birthday today and many of his close friends and fans have been pouring in birthday wishes for him. However, it was actor Arjun Kapoor who shared a hilarious birthday wish for Varun. Varun and Arjun share a close bond so it was not a surprise that the latter had the most unique wish for the October actor.

Not only this, but Arjun's birthday wish also had a connection to The Jungle Book's main character Mowgli. Arjun went on to share a collage of the Coolie No 1 actor in shirtless pictures from his movies or from the ones that he had shared on his social media handle. However, the twist was that the Namastey England actor added some The Jungle Book characters and effects to the collage video. Not only that but the popular title track of The Jungle Book 'Jungle Jungle Baat Chali Hai' could also be heard playing in the background. Take a look at the same.

Varun was quick to react to the post with some laughter emojis. Other celebs like Kriti Sanon, Aparshakti Khurana, Maniesh Paul, Sophie Choudry were also left in splits by the birthday post. Apart from Arjun, Varun also received birthday wishes from Tiger Shroff and Nora Fatehi.

Also Read: Varun Dhawan Shares His Experience Shooting For Bhediya Amidst COVID-19 Pandemic

Meanwhile, Varun had shared his experience shooting for his upcoming horror-comedy flick Bhediya in the state of Arunachal Pradesh. The actor had also shared a sweet message for his director Amar Kaushik on his social media post along with his experience of shooting in Arunachal Pradesh in the time of a pandemic. The Sui Dhaaga actor stated that shooting for Bhediya amidst a pandemic has been challenging but working under the leadership of Amar has been one of the most satisfying and exhilarating experiences of his life. Lastly, the Student Of The Year actor stated that he felt extremely lucky to have shot the movie in a COVID-19 free town like Ziro. Earlier a video of the actor dancing to the Badrinath Ki Dulhania title track for the people of Ziro had also gone viral on social media.

Also Read: Varun Dhawan Grooves To Badrinath Ki Dulhania Title Song On Bedhiya Sets, Watch Video

Apart from this, Varun Dhawan will also be seen in the movie Jug Jugg Jeeyo. The movie will also be starring Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor. He will also be seen in the film Ranbhoomi that will be helmed by Shashank Khaitan.