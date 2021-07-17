Arjun Kapoor Shares A Video Of Sister Anshula Speaking On Coping Up With Their Mother's Demise

Arjun Kapoor has time and again opened up about dealing with his mother Mona Shourie Kapoor's demise with whom he shared an extremely close bond. She had passed away on March 25, 2012, due to cancer. The actor recently shared a video on his social media handle of his sister Anshula Kapoor also opening up about her grief after their mother had passed away.

The video has Anshula Kapoor speaking to RJ Stutee as part of the Hindustan Times' Smart Cast. She tells that in a few months it will be 10 years to her mother's death anniversary. Anshula says that the loss is always personal but that she agrees that fortunately or unfortunately the only people who can relate with her are the people who have gone through a similar loss.

She goes on to say that wherever her mother is, she is not in pain anymore and that is the only thing that she held on to. Anshula said that during the first two years after her mother's demise, every time she laughed and felt any other emotion than pain, she felt guilty. She then adds that there is no right or wrong way to get over this pain and that there is no harm in seeking help from outside.

Anshula encourages people to talk to their therapists or counsellors or even to a person who has also lost their loved ones. She strongly advised against going into a phase of self-sabotage during this phase. Anshula then goes on to say that one should also not expect others to excuse them for the rest of their lives just because they have undergone this loss.

Arjun Kapoor captioned the same stating, "#MeraWalaGrief My strength, my life @anshulakapoor." The Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar actor's fans also gave him and his sister love and strength in the comments section. Take a look at the same.

On the work front, Arjun Kapoor will be seen in the film Bhoot Police. The movie will also star Saif Ali Khan, Yami Gautam and Jacqueline Fernandez. It will be releasing on September 17 on Disney Plus Hotstar. He will also be seen in Ek Villain Returns alongside John Abraham, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria.