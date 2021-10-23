Arjun Kapoor Shares A Beautiful Birthday Wish For Ladylove Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora celebrates her 48th birthday today (October 23) and while wishes have been pouring in for the lovely diva by her friends from the industry and fans, one of the most beautiful birthday wish for her has come from none other than her beau Arjun Kapoor. Arjun shared an unseen picture of theirs on his social media handle. The actor gave a heartfelt message along with the same.

Talking about the same, Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora can be seen sitting together candle-lit dinner table that is adorned with flowers. Malaika can be seen planting a kiss on the 2 States actor's cheeks. Malaika can also be seen holding a drink in her hand and looks gorgeous in a black tank top and white pants. Arjun on the other hand looks dapper in a printed white tee and black pants. He can be seen sporting a delightful smile for the camera. Needless to say, the picture screams of 'couple goals.'

Arjun Kapoor also had a heartwarming message for Malaika Arora in the caption. The Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar actor wrote, "On this day or any other all I want is to make you smile. May this year you smile the mostest." Take a look at the same.

From the comment section of the post, it was also clear that the picture was clicked by none other than Kareena Kapoor Khan. The Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham actress was quick to ask for the photo credits in the comment section. She wrote, "I want photo credit Arjun Kapoor Ji."

Arjun Kapoor's close friend and actor Ranveer Singh also reacted to the same stating, "Pyaar" along with a lovestruck and a red heart emoji. Malaika Arora's sister Amruta Arora also reacted with some red heart emojis. Apart from them, celebs like Manish Malhotra, Dia Mirza, Tahira Kashyap and Bipasha Basu also showered some love on the post.

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have been dating for quite some time now and their love boat has been sailing quite strong. The two in recent times have shared some mushy pictures with each other on their social media. The two never fail to cheer for each other's achievements too.