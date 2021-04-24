Arjun Kapoor Signed Sardar Ka Grandson For His Grandparents, Calls It An 'Instant Gratification Film'

Arjun Kapoor who is awaiting the release of Sardar Ka Grandson recently opened up about his equation with his real-life grandparents. The actor revealed that he was very close to him and actually signed the film for them.

While talking about his nani (maternal grandmother), the actor revealed that she was a ferocious woman. "Both my grandmothers. Till the day she (nani) died she was in the hospital suffering from cancer and she was still talking to me. She handled my finances till the day she passed away because I lost my mother before that. So, I was close to my nani. She was a producer herself," Arjun told IANS.

Calling it an "instant gratification film", Arjun said that Sardar Ka Grandson is a far more intimate film and is releasing at a time in which "you need to value your near and dear ones." Notably, the film revolves around a grandmother's last wish to revisit her family home in Lahore, Pakistan.

He also compared Neena Gupta's character from Sardar Ka Grandson to his late maternal grandmother and said, "Sardar, this character, I think the way she behaves is very similar to my nani."

Arjun revealed that he strongly relates to the story because when he went to meet his grandmother (dadi) recently, he couldn't resist eating the food she made, instead of the one he was supposed to eat. "I had to eat what she made. I chose this film because of this reason. You can only tell a story if you relate to it. You don't only have to relate to the character, but you relate to the overall emotions of the story," Arjun added.

The film starring Arjun Kapoor and Neena Gupta, will also see Rakul Preet Singh, Kanwaljit Singh, John Abraham, Aditi Rao Hydari and Kumud Mishra in pivotal roles. Sardar Ka Grandson is scheduled to release on May 18 on Netflix.