Arjun Kapoor To Star In Section 375 Director Ajay Bahl's Romantic Thriller: Report

Here's some good news for all Arjun Kapoor fans! If the latest buzz in the tinsel town is to be believed, the Ki & Ka actor has signed a new film. According to a report in a media portal, Arjun is all set to team up for director Ajay Bahl for a romantic thriller. The latter had previously helmed Akshaye Khanna-Richa Chaddha starrer Section 375.

Arjun Kapoor Says There's Scope For Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar Sequel; 'Whenever Dibakar Gives Us Green Signal'

Reportedly, the movie which will be bankrolled by Shaailesh R Singh and Bhushan Kumar, is touted to be a love triangle with an element of mystery. One also hears that the film will star two leading ladies.

"It's a romantic thriller produced by Bhushan Kumar and Shaailesh R Singh. The premise could be a love triangle with Arjun being the hero of the film who is paired alongside two heroines. Other details of the story have been kept under wraps for now, however, the idea is to take the film on floors as soon as possible," a source close to the development told Pinkvilla.

Elaborating on why the makers zeroed in Arjun for the film, the source added, "The character, though flamboyant, required a certain amount restraint and it's after watching Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar that the director offered the film to Arjun. It was an instant yes from Arjun, as he loved the romantically thrilling world that an acclaimed film-maker like Ajay has created."

Arjun Kapoor Agrees To A Fan Blaming His Bad Luck For Failure Of Few Films; 'Have Always Given My Best Effort'

The report further stated that the production team is awaiting the lockdown restrictions to be lifted, before proceeding ahead to chalk out the shooting schedule.

Speaking about Arjun, the actor recently had two back-to-back digital releases, Sardar Ka Grandson and Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. His upcoming projects include Saif Ali Khan-starrer Bhoot Police and Ek Villain Returns in which he is pitted against John Abraham.