Arjun Rampal's First Look From Dhaakad Revealed; Actor To Play Kangana Ranaut's Nemesis Rudraveer

It's going to be Kangana Ranaut vs Arjun Rampal in Razneesh Ghai's spy thriller Dhaakad. After treating us with Kangana's action-packed first look from the film, the makers have now unveiled Arjun Rampal's look from the film. The ator will be essaying the role of Kangana's arch nemesis, Rudraveer in the film.

Arjun took to his Twitter page to share his first look from Dhaakad and wrote, "Boom Evil has a new name- Rudraveer! an antagonist who is dangerous, deadly and cool at the same time!

@SohamRockstrEnt's #DhaakadFire in cinemas on 1st October 2021!"

One must say, Arjun's first look is slick and spine chilling at the same time. The actor has never been seen in this kind of a look, and his deadly face-off sequences with Agent Agni will be something to watch out for.

Talking about his new avatar, the actor said, "I am really looking forward to start shooting for Dhaakad. I play a never attempted before character, an antagonist who is deadly and cool, all at once. As an actor, I am constantly on the look-out for parts that challenge me. Dhaakad is definitely going to help me explore a different side to me."

The makers have also roped in Tetsuo Nagata, an award-winning cinematographer who has worked in major Hollywood action flicks, for this Kangana Ranaut starrer which is touted to be India's first female led spy thriller.

Presented by Soham Rockstar Entertainment Pvt Ltd in association with Kamal Mukut, Sohel Maklai Productions and Asylum films, Dhaakad is scheduled to release in theatres on October 1, 2021.

