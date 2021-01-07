Arjun Rampal's Sister Informs NCB Of Her Inability To Appear For Questioning

Arjun Rampal's sister Komal Rampal was summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on January 6 for questioning in the drugs case. However, through her lawyer, she informed that she's unable to appear before the agency.

A report by ANI said, "Actor Arjun Rampal's sister Komal Rampal, through her lawyer, has informed NCB that she is unable to appear before the agency. Komal Rampal was summoned by NCB yesterday, in connection with a drugs case."

Komal reportedly is a 1994 Miss India finalist, an ex-air hostess, and a spa consultant. The actor's sister was summoned days after Arjun Rampal and his girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades were questioned by the agency. According to reports, Arjun was under NCB's scanner for using a backdated drugs prescription.

Arjun Rampal has been summoned by the agency twice after banned tablets were found at his residence. Arjun claimed that one of the tablets has been prescribed by a vet for his dog, and the other one is used as an SOS for anxiety by his sister, prescribed by a psychiatrist.

The NCB revealed that alleged discrepancies were found in a prescription of a tablet submitted by him to the agency. The agency is currently checking the authenticity of two prescriptions issued by two different doctors based in Delhi and Mumbai. A report in Free Press Journal revealed that the Delhi-based doctor's statement has been recorded before a magistrate under section 164 of the CrPC (Criminal Procedure Code).

On the work front, Arjun Rampal was last seen in the ZEE5 film, Nail Polish alongside Manav Kaul. He recently announced his collaboration with Kangana Ranaut for her upcoming action thriller Dhaakad. Directed by Razneesh Razy Ghai and produced by Sohail Maklai Productions and Asylum Films, Dhaakad will hit the screens in 2021.

