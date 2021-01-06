Arjun Rampal's Sister Summoned By NCB For Questioning In Drugs Case
After questioning Arjun Rampal on numerous occasions, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in Mumbai has summoned the actor's sister, Komal Rampal today (January 6). A report by ANI revealed that Arjun's sister was asked to appear around 11:00 am before the agency, in connection to the ongoing drugs case on January 6.
Komal Rampal reportedly is a 1994 Miss India finalist, ex-air hostess, and spa consultant. Apart from Arjun's sister, earlier, his girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades was also questioned by the NCB.
Arjun reportedly came under NCB's scanner for using a backdated prescription. He was questioned by the agency after banned tablets were found at his residence. Arjun allegedly informed the agency that one of the tablets have been prescribed by a vet for his dog, and the other one is used as an SOS for anxiety by his sister, prescribed by a psychiatrist.
NCB Has Not Given A Clean Chit To Arjun
Meanwhile, NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede was earlier quoted by Times of India as saying, "The investigation is on in Arjun Rampal case we have not given him a clean chit." Arjun has assured fans that he is fully cooperating with the NCB for the ongoing investigations. In his new year's post, the actor also said that he would never be on the wrong side of the law.
Arjun Assured Fans That He Is Not On The Wrong Side Of The Law
"I would like to assure each and every one of you that I am well aware of my responsibility as a celebrity, a father and a citizen of a country I love dearly that I have never been on the wrong side of the law. You all have nothing to fear or speculate as I have done nothing wrong. I love you all and going forward we shall only spread love and peace together. There is no room for any negativity in our space," the caption read.
Arjun Rampal Will Be Seen In Dhaakad
On the work front, Arjun Rampal is gearing up to begin the shooting for Kangana Ranaut's Dhaakad. Directed by Razneesh Razy Ghai and produced by Sohail Maklai Productions and Asylum Films, Dhaakad will hit the screens in 2021.
ALSO READ: Arjun Rampal Reportedly Tells NCB That He Is Not The 'Arjun' They Are Looking For
ALSO READ: Arjun Rampal Talks About Halting Nail Polish Shoot When His Co-Stars Contracted COVID-19