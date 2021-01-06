Arjun Rampal's Sister Summoned By NCB For Questioning In Drugs Case

NCB Has Not Given A Clean Chit To Arjun

Meanwhile, NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede was earlier quoted by Times of India as saying, "The investigation is on in Arjun Rampal case we have not given him a clean chit." Arjun has assured fans that he is fully cooperating with the NCB for the ongoing investigations. In his new year's post, the actor also said that he would never be on the wrong side of the law.

Arjun Assured Fans That He Is Not On The Wrong Side Of The Law

"I would like to assure each and every one of you that I am well aware of my responsibility as a celebrity, a father and a citizen of a country I love dearly that I have never been on the wrong side of the law. You all have nothing to fear or speculate as I have done nothing wrong. I love you all and going forward we shall only spread love and peace together. There is no room for any negativity in our space," the caption read.

Arjun Rampal Will Be Seen In Dhaakad

On the work front, Arjun Rampal is gearing up to begin the shooting for Kangana Ranaut's Dhaakad. Directed by Razneesh Razy Ghai and produced by Sohail Maklai Productions and Asylum Films, Dhaakad will hit the screens in 2021.