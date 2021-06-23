Arjun Rampal Takes A Trip To Budapest With Gabriella & Son Arik Ahead Of Dhaakad Shoot

Arjun Rampal who is set to begin shooting for Kangana Ranaut's Dhaakad recently took a family vacation before getting back to work. The actor took to his Instagram account on Wednesday (June 23) and shared pictures of him spending 'quality time' with family.

The actor took a trip to Budapest with his girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades and their son Arik. Recently, Arjun had made headlines for sporting a new look in platinum blonde spiked hairstyle. He can be seen donning the same look in pictures from his trip.

Arjun Rampal in the picture can be seen enjoying the view along with Gabriella Demetriades and Arik as they walked on the streets of the Hungarian capital. He captioned the post as, "Some quality time with the family. Before i get to work. #beautiful #budapest #gratitude #dhaakad."

While Arjun wore a simple white t-shirt and black and white shorts with black sneakers, Gabriella was seen wearing a white crop top with blue pants. Meanwhile, son Arik is sporting a white and blue striped t-shirt with beige shorts.

Gabriella also took to her Instagram account and shared glimpses from their trip on Instagram stories as well. She captioned her post as, "Hi it's been a while." One of the stories showed the model taking a walk with Arik while features a sun-kissed selfie. Take a look at the pictures,

Arjun and his girlfriend Gabriella had announced Gabriella's pregnancy in April 2019. The duo welcomed their first child together in July of the same year. On the other hand, Arjun who was earlier married to former model Mehr Jesia share two daughters Mahika and Myra.

On the work front, Arjun last seen in ZEE5 courtroom drama Nail Polish, is set to portray a negative role in Kangana Ranaut-starrer Dhaakad. He will also be seen in The Battle of Bhima Koregaon.