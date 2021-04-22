Arjun Rampal Tests Negative For COVID-19; Reveals Why He Recovered So Fast From The Virus

Actor Arjun Rampal who was recently diagnosed with COVID-19, has now tested positive for the virus. The Nail Polish actor took to his social media page to inform fans about his recovery. Arjun wrote that his doctors told him that he recovered so fast from the virus was because he had taken his first dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

The actor further in his post, urged everyone to get vaccinated at the earliest and asked them to continue taking all the safety measures.

Arjun wrote in his Instagram post, "Free of Covid, two tests both Negative. God has been kind. One of the main reasons I am told by doctors I recovered so fast, was because I had taken my first dose of the vaccine, thus making the viral load very low, with no symptoms. I would urge everyone to get vaccinated as soon as possible and continue to take all safety measures. Thank you all for your love and best wishes. Stay positive and don't become positive. Stay safe be smart. This too shall pass. Love and light. M❤️#recovered."

Meanwhile, fans expressed their happiness over this news. A netizen wrote, "Good to see the smile back on your face ❤️🤗." Another comment read, "Thank God...Stay safe💙 @rampal72." Another Instagram user wrote, "Thank God❤️❤️ continue to stay safe."

Earlier this week, Arjun had taken to his social handle to reveal that he had tested positive for COVID-19.

The actor had written in his post, "I have tested positive for COVID-19. Even though I am asymptomatic, I have isolated myself and home quarantined, getting the needed medical care. I am following all protocols as is required of me. To all those who have been in contact with me in the past 10 days, please take care and take the necessary precautions." He had further added, "This is a very scary time for us but if we are aware and wise for a short span of time, it will yield long term benefits. Together, we can and we will fight Corona!"

Meanwhile, during his quarantine period at home, Arjun Rampal had shared pictures of himself catching up with some reading and channelling his inner artist by painting with water colours on canvas.

With respect to work, Arjun Rampal will be essaying the role of the main antagonist in Kangana Ranaut-starrer Dhaakad. He will be also be seen in Abbas Mustan's digital debut titled Penthouse. The web series also stars Bobby Deol, Sharman Joshi, Mouni Roy, Waluscha De Sousa and Manjari Fadnis.