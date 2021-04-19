Arjun Rampal Tests Positive For COVID-19, Catches Up On Reading During Home Quarantine

Arjun Rampal is the latest celebrity to test positive for Coronavirus. The actor took to his Instagram account and revealed that he is spending his quarantine reading books. While sharing the news, Arjun also revealed that he is asymptomatic and has been asked to quarantine at home.

Taking to his Instagram page he urged people who have been in contact with him to get tested and take necessary precautions. Arjun shared a statement in the post that read, "I have tested positive for COVID-19. Even though I am asymptomatic, I have isolated myself and home quarantined, getting the needed medical care. I am following all protocols as is required of me. To all those who have been in contact with me in the past 10 days, please take care and take the necessary precautions."

The actor concluded by added, "This is a very scary time for us but if we are aware and wise for a short span of time, it will yield long term benefits. Together, we can and we will fight Corona!"

In his latest post, he can be seen enjoying a book while sitting by the window. Sharing an update about his isolation period, he wrote, "Day 2 #quarantinelife #books #thoughts #contemplate #write #gettoknowme All of you out there stay smart, stay safe."

Fans have been sharing heart emojis in the comment section of the post. One user wrote, "U too take ❤ care. Stay safe," while another added, "Get Well Soon." Take a look at the post,

On the work front, Arjun recently was in Delhi shooting for his upcoming film The Rapist. He wrapped up the shooting a week ago and has been spending time at home with Gabriella Demetriades and son Arik. The actor did not reveal if anyone else in the family tested positive for COVID-19. Meanwhile, The Rapist directed by Aparna Sen also stars Konkona Sen Sharma in a lead role. The makers are yet to announce the release date.

