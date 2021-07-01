Arjun Rampal Was Overwhelmed On Meeting Black Widow AKA Scarlett Johansson, Says 'Hard To Be Witty Around Her'

Back in 2010, Arjun Rampal and Scarlett Johansson crossed paths while in France at a champagne harvest. The duo there plucked grapes, sipped bubbly and also had a conversation. The actor later revealed that he was overwhelmed by the actress' beauty.

At the time, Scarlett had made her first appearance as Black Widow in Iron Man 2. She recently made her last appearance as the iconic Marvel character in the awaited standalone film titled, Black Widow.

Arjun reportedly had been invited to hand-pick grapes from Moet's grand-cru vineyards with several stars including ambassador Scarlet for the Moet harvest event. Arjun when asked by NDTV, if he'd managed to pluck more grapes than Scarlett, had replied with a laugh and said, "Scarlett's a pro. She's getting paid for it."

Black Widow Critics Review: Scarlett Johansson's Marvel Standalone Film Garners Heaps Of Praise

In an interview with a leading daily, he later admitted to being overwhelmed by her. Recalling an interaction with Scarlett, he said, "We got along like a house on fire. Scarlett's humble, real, she's very grounded, and her sense of humour... she cracked me up a lot!" She's sexually overwhelming. And it's hard to be extra witty around a sexually overwhelming, beautiful, young woman who is wittier than you are."

Apart from the two, the event was also attended by guests like English actress Ruth Wilson, French film director Olivier Dahan, French actor Benoit Magimel, French actress Elodie Bouchez, German actor Clemens Schick, and Dutch actress Thekla Reuten.

Arjun Rampal Takes A Trip To Budapest With Gabriella & Son Arik Ahead Of Dhaakad Shoot

On the work front, Arjun is currently gearing up for the filming of Dhaakad. While he is currently in Budapest vacationing with his family, the actor will soon start shooting for the action entertainer with Kangana Ranaut. On the other hand, Scarlet's Black Widow is all set to get a hybrid release with Disney+ in the US and the UK.