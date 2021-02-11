Armaan Jain Fails To Appear Before ED In Alleged Money Laundering Case

Armaan Jain reportedly was summoned in an alleged money laundering case on Thursday (February 11), but failed to appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED). Notably, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor's cousin Armaan Jain is the son of Rima Jain - sister of Late Rishi Kapoor and Randhir Kapoor.

An ED official told news agency ANI, "Enforcement Directorate had summoned Armaan Jain in an alleged money laundering case today. He didn't appear before the agency today."

Meanwhile, it has also been reported that ED had raided Armaan's Mumbai residence, hours before the news of his uncle Rajiv Kapoor's demise was made public. While his mother was allowed to visit the grieving family, Armaan was permitted to leave only for the funeral after the raid concluded.

Armaan Jain's name reportedly cropped up during ED's probe in the money laundering case in connection with Tops Group, a private security company and Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik. Apart from the Shiv Sena MLA, his two sons -- Purvesh Sarnaik and Vihang Sarnaik were also summoned by the ED in the case.

Armaan is reportedly a close friend of Pratap Sarnaik's son Vihang, and the police wanted to question the star kid about the commission amount generated through Tops Group and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) deal.

The probe began in November 2020 when ED launched searches at ten properties of Pratap Sarnaik in Mumbai as well as Thane. The agency is reportedly investigating claims of misappropriation in a contract bagged by Tops Group with theMMRDA. The ED reportedly arrested Amit Chandole, an alleged associate of Pratap, and Tops Group Managing Director M Shashidharan in December 2020, under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

ALSO READ: ED Raided Ranbir Kapoor's Cousin Armaan Jain's Residence The Day Rajiv Kapoor Died: Report

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt Wishes Beau Ranbir Kapoor's Cousin Armaan Jain On His Birthday With A Sweet Note