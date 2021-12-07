Armed Forces Flag Day 2021: RSVP Movies Pay Tribute To The Armed Forces By Their Patriotic Movies

Today (December 7) marks the Armed Forces Flag Day of India. On this occasion, Ronnie Screwvala's production company RSVP Movies that is known to churn out several critically acclaimed and commercially successful films paid tribute to the Armed Forces of the country by showcasing glimpses of some of its patriotic movies. Most of these movies will soon be released for the audience to witness the fervour of patriotism in all its glory.

Talking about the video shared by RSVP Movies on their official social media handle, the montage begins with a video that says, 'The real heroes are the ones who put their country before self with their unwavering courage.' The video first showcases a glimpse of the blockbuster Vicky Kaushal starrer Uri: The Surgical Strike. The movie was helmed by Aditya Dhar and revolved around India's retaliation to the 2016 Uri attacks. It also gave the country the iconic dialogue 'How's The Josh?' said by Vicky in the movie. Take a look at the tweet by the production house that read as, "Let's celebrate the Josh that's always stronger, no matter what. #ArmedForcesFlagDay #ArmedForcesFlagDay2021."

The video then shows a glimpse of Sidharth Malhotra from the movie Mission Majnu. Sidharth can be seen sporting an intense expression while talking to someone on the phone in the still. The movie is touted to be an espionage thriller. It will also mark the debut of South sensation Rashmika Mandanna in Bollywood. The movie has been helmed by Shantanu Bagchi.

We then see a glimpse of actor Ishaan Khatter from his war flick Pippa. The actor can be seen sporting a fiery expression atop a battle tank. The movie has been directed by Raja Krishna Menon. It also stars Mrunal Thakur, Soni Razdan and Priyanshu Painyuli in the lead roles. The movie is based on Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta, a soldier of the 45th cavalry tank squadron. He had fought alongside his siblings in the 1971 Indo-Pak war.

The video then showcased Kangana Ranaut's look from Tejas. The actress is playing a Sikh soldier in the movie that has been helmed by Sarvesh Mewara. Apart from this, the video showcased Kartik Aaryan's Captain India and Vicky Kaushal's Sam Manekshaw biopic called Sam Bahadur. Needless to say, these movies will evoke patriotic feels upon their release.