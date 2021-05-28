    For Quick Alerts
      Arrest Randeep Hooda Trends On Twitter, Actor Called Out For 'Sexist & Casteist' Joke In Viral Old Video

      Recently, an old video of Randeep Hooda went viral on social media. The actor reportedly cracked a castiest and sexist joke during the old interview using the name of Bahujan Samaj Party President Mayawati in the clip. The clip has now led to Randeep receiving backlash on social media with hashtags like Arrest Randeep Hooda.

      In the video, Randeep can be seen addressing an audience alongside a group of panelist. He announces that he's going to make a 'dirty joke' and sets the premise for it with politician Mayawati as the subject. The video shared by a Twitter user captioned it as, "If this does not explain how casteist and sexist this society is, especially towards dalit women, i don't know what will. the 'joke', the audacity, the crowd. randeep hooda, top Bollywood actor talking about a dalit woman, who has been the voice of the oppressed."

      Netizens have now demanded an unconditional apology from Randeep for the 'casteist' joke. One user wrote, "@RandeepHooda This shows how sexist, casteist, and foolish you are!! #Casteist_Termites #Casteism #sexism." While another said, "@RandeepHooda Miss Mayawati is considered "behan" by most of Dalit population of UP. She is not just a politician, a Dalit icon too. Anyway, it is very sexist and misogynistic comment. Suppose anyone saying saying this to your sister? Apologize," expressed another user.

      An upset user wrote, "Mr Randeep Hooda will pay for this, Indian audience would not forgive him, I as an obc person strongly condemn his remarks." Another disappointed fan also tweeted, "It took me while to understand this, and I realised that We are still living in such a feeble society. How casteist, misogynistic & sexist slur was that. @RandeepHooda. Praising her strength in politics against all of her odds wouldn't have caused you any harm," wrote another user.

      On the work front, Randeep Hooda was last seen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai alongside Salman Khan, Disha Patani and Jackie Shroff. His future projects include Unfair and Lovely alongside Ileana D'Cruz and possibly a prequel spin-off to Netflix's Extraction.

      Story first published: Friday, May 28, 2021, 16:00 [IST]
