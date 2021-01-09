Arshad Warsi Feels Every Actor Gets Stereotyped & It's Difficult To Get Away From It

Actor Arshad Warsi, who wowed audiences with his recent performance in Asur and Durgamati, is now gearing up for his next release Bachchan Pandey, which is helmed by Farhad Samji. The film also casts Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles.

In his recent tete-a-tete with a media agency, when Arshad was asked if he feels that he has gotten stereotyped many times owing to his several comic roles, the actor said that every actor in this profession gets stereotyped, and it's not easy to run away from it.

"It is difficult (to break away from stereotypes). We all get stereotyped all of us do, every actor does. That's how it is. You do a certain role or you do something that people enjoy, and then that is what you keep getting because that is ringing the box office. It becomes difficult to get out of it. Fortunately for me, I've managed to do that purely because people have enjoyed my serious acting as well as my comedy," said Warsi.

Arshad also said that for many actors who indulges more in comic roles fail to convince the audiences when they play serious characters.

Speaking about how he approaches his characters, Arshad said that he tends to get into the character so much that he makes the audiences forget who he is.

"I make you forget what my previous one was, and that works for me. In 'Asur', people just accepted me in such a serious role as a forensic scientist. And then my film was on the same lines, I got to do something completely different from what I'm usually offered, which is a breath of fresh air and it feels wonderful," asserted Warsi.

Notably, Arshad knows his craft and his versatility is quite appreciative!

