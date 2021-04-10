Arshad Warsi Takes First COVID-19 Vaccine Shot, Says Vaccine Lagao Immunity Badhao

Actor Arshad Warsi is the latest celebrity to get the first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine. The actor reportedly took the first dose of vaccination in a hospital in Mumbai on Friday. In the past few weeks, many Bollywood actors have tested positive for the novel Coronavirus, including actors who have been busy filming Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, and Bhumi Pednekar.

Arshad took to his Instagram handle and reminded fans that COVID-19 vaccine is the best way to combat the virus. He shared a picture of himself while getting the vaccine shot and wrote, "Vaccine lagao immunity badhao..."

Soon after he also took to Twitter, sharing a similar photo he added, "And it is done... more vaccinated people, equals to less coronavirus...".

And it is done... more vaccinated people, equals to less coronavirus... pic.twitter.com/LdFMgXqDR8 — Arshad Warsi (@ArshadWarsi) April 9, 2021

From April 1, the government opened up the vaccine drive for all above the age of 45, leading many actors to head to the vaccine booths. Last week Bollywood diva Malaika Arora also took her first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Sonu Sood, Rohit Shetty, Anurag Kashyap, Paresh Rawal, Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Amitabh Bachchan and among the celebrities who took the vaccine in the first week of April.

Coming back to Arshad, the actor recently wrapped up the shoot for Bachchan Pandey alongside Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon. Notably in the Farhad Samji directorial, Arshad will be seen playing Akshay close friend, who is a gangster aspiring to be an actor.

While Arshad's co-star Akshay tested positive for COVID-19, the latter had begun shooting for Ram Setu and had already wrapped up Bachchan Pandey, a while ago.

