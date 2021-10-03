Aryan Khan Arrested By Narcotics Control Bureau; Taken To Hospital For Medical Test

Aryan Khan, the son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in connection with the cruise rave party case. As per the latest reports, NCB has registered the arrest of Aryan Khan and eight others after the hours-long questioning session, today (October 3, 2021).

The latest updates suggest that the star kid and the three of the other arrested people are taken to JJ Hospital in Mumbai for a medical test. Aryan Khan's latest pictures in which is he is seen heading to the hospital along with the NCB officials are now going viral on social media.

Reportedly, the NCB has seized drugs and detained around 12 people from the cruise ship after the raid which was held on Saturday night. Aryan Khan and others were detained from the ship before it sailed from the Mumbai shore for a 2 days long cruise. The reports suggest that Siddhant Kapoor, the son of senior actor Shakti Kapoor is also summoned by the NCB in connection with the same case.

Video Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Shah Rukh Khan Reacts To Aryan Khan And AbRam Khan's Picture From Their Boys' Night Out

'Aryan Looked Like Young SRK, Jahnavi Resembled Me'; Juhi Chawla Reacts To Their Viral IPL Picture

The sources suggest that NCB has seized different types of drugs including cocaine, charas, mephedrone, and so on in the raid. The blood samples of Aryan Khan and others have been collected and send for medical tests. The group is expected to be produced before a holiday court today. More details on the case are expected to be revealed very soon.