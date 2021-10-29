Aryan Khan's Bail: Shekhar Suman Takes A Dig At Celebs Showing False Sympathy, Has This Advice For SRK

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan breathed a sigh of relief after their son Aryan Khan was granted bail by the Bombay High Court on Thursday (October 28) in a drugs case. Following this, many celebrities from the film industry sent wishes to King Khan and his family. Earlier, there were very few from the film industry who had extended their support to the Khan family when Aryan was lodged in the jail.

Reacting to this, host-actor Shekhar Suman took a jibe at all those who are now expressing their love towards the superstar. He advised SRK to beware of opportunistic and fairweather friends post Aryan's bail.

The actor tweeted, "It is shocking and disgusting just how everyone from the film industry, barring a few exceptions, did not utter a word in support of Shah Rukh Khan. This should be an eye-opener for him. He must realise they are all opportunistic and fair-weather friends here."

Shekhar went on to say that Shah Rukh and Gauri must be relieved parents, adding that their son has learnt the bitterest lesson of his life and will prove himself worthy.

"Now all those ppl from the film industry who went underground and did not support Shahrukh will come out of their holes like rats and will rush to his house with bouquets and show false sympathy now that Aryan has been granted bail. Shahrukh and Gauri must be relieved parents. They went through a lot without any fault of theirs. Congrats on your son being granted bail. I'm sure he has learnt the bitterest lesson of his life and will prove himself worthy," he mentioned in another tweet.

Shekhar wrote in another tweet, "Junta hi ordinary logon ko itna bada stars banati hai, phir unhi ko neeche girakar ya girta dekh kar khush hoti hai. Baat kuch samajh mein nahi aayi (The public makes an ordinary person a star and then feels happy after pulling them down or witnessing their fall. I don't understand this) Perverse pleasure or plain jealousy???."

He continued, "The film industry consists of ordinary people like you and I who come from the same society we live in. They are not some alien species who have descended from some other planet. But because of the tremendous public support they start flying high. They can't handle success."

Aryan is expected to be out of Arthur Road Jail by today evening once the court pronounces a detailed order today.