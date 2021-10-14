Aryan Khan Case: Advocate Karuna Nundy Defends The Star Kid, Questions If NCB Made A Mistake Or Has Vendetta

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan's alleged drug case has been grabbing several eyeballs ever since the star kid was arrested on October 3. On his bail hearing that had taken place today (October 14), the NCB had told the Mumbai session court that Aryan allegedly "indulged in illicit drug trafficking" and was involved in the "procuring and distribution of drugs". However, now advocate Karuna Nundy has spoken in defence of Aryan and has indirectly taken a dig at the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

Karuna Nundy questioned if the NCB is making a mistake in this case or has a vendetta. The advocate tweeted, "I've said little on the #AryanKhan matter, in case NCB had evidence not leaked so far. Bail hearings make clear that his blood tests were clean, only allegation's based on straws like membership of a WhatsApp group. Either NCB made a mistake, is covering up, or this is a vendetta." Take a look at her post.

I've said little on the #AryanKhan matter, in case NCB had evidence not leaked so far. Bail hearings make clear that his blood tests were clean, only allegation's based on straws like membership of a whatsapp group. Either NCB made a mistake,is covering up, or this is a vendetta. — Karuna Nundy (@karunanundy) October 13, 2021

Meanwhile, talking about Aryan Khan's hearing today (October 14), after the alleged allegations of the NCB against the star kid, the latter's defence also presented their argument. They argued that he had no cash on him to buy drugs, that no drugs were found on him, and finally, that he wasn't even present during the cruise raid. The NCB replied by saying that the investigation has revealed Aryan's role in a conspiracy, "WhatsApp chats reveal the accused was in touch with a foreign national for a bulk quantity of hard drugs."

Aryan Khan Regular Consumer Of Drugs, Alleges NCB

Aryan Khan Drugs Case: Ram Gopal Varma Mocks NCB; Says It Has Made SRK's Son A Super Duper Star

In Aryan Khan's hearing that had continued today, Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Anil C Singh opposed the bail plea by claiming that Aryan has been consuming drugs for the past couple of years. The NCB provided Panchnama and WhatsApp chats to the court as proof. Furthermore, Anil C Singh added, that Aryan Khan did not take drugs only once. He further told the court that drugs have been found on Arbaaz Merchant and Aryan was with him during that time. Meanwhile, many members of the film fraternity like Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Pooja Bhatt, Vishal Dadlani and others have come out in support of the megastar and his son.