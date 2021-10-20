Aryan Khan Case: Court To Go On A Vacation In November, More Signs Of Worry For The Star Kid?

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan was denied bail today (October 20) by a special Mumbai NDPS court. The other two accused in the alleged drug case namely Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha were also not given bail in the hearing. The lawyers of all the three accused are now planning to move to High Court but the trouble may increase for the star kid from the following month. The reason behind this is the vacation of the Court in the month of November.

According to a news report in India Today, "The courts will go on vacation in the first week of November with Diwali on November 4. If Aryan Khan doesn't get bail before the first week of November, his jail stay will be prolonged further. Aryan Khan and other accused in the Mumbai cruise drugs case have already spent over two weeks in jail after being arrested on October 3." Not only this but if Aryan's judicial custody extends furthermore to the next month, it will also prove to be a disheartening birthday for his father and megastar Shah Rukh Khan who will be turning a year older on November 2. Aryan himself will also be turning a year older on November 13.

Talking about the ongoing case, Aryan Khan was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) during a raid on a Goa-bound cruise ship in Mumbai on October 2. The star kid along with seven others was booked under IPC sections 8(c) read with 20b (purchase), 27 (consumption), 28 (attempt to commit offence), 29 (abetment/ conspiracy) and 35 (presumption of culpable mental state) of the NDPS Act, after six and five grams of charas was allegedly seized from Merchant and Dhamecha respectively. Aryan's bail pleas have been rejected several times now. Aryan also underwent a counselling session with the Narcotics Control Bureau. He had stated during the counselling that he will focus on working for the betterment of the poor and will prevent engaging in any kind of activity that threatens to tarnish his image. Sameer Wankhede, NCB's Zonal Director said that the star kid will work towards the "social and financial uplift of the poor and downtrodden."