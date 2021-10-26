Aryan Khan Case: Everything You Need To Know About Mukul Rohatgi Who Is Arguing For Aryan's Bail

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan's bail plea in the ongoing alleged drug case is underway today (October 26). Attorney General Of India, Mukul Rohatgi has now come on board to appear for the star kid's bail plea. Rohatgi is currently representing Aryan on the bail plea today. Here is everything that you needed to know about him.

Mukul Rohatgi is a senior advocate at the Supreme Court who has earlier served as the Additional Solicitor General Of India. He is the current 14th Attorney General Of India. Rohatgi has earlier represented many high-profile cases and remained the Additional Solicitor General between 2014 and 2017.

The 66-year-old is the son of former Delhi High Court judge, Justice Awadh Behari Rohatgi. Mukul Rohatgi is well known for representing the Gujarat government in the court during the 2002 Gujarat riots case. Rohatgi practised under former CJI in the High Court, Yogesh Kumar Sabharwal before later starting his own legal practice. Apart from that he completed law from Government Law College and had started practising the same right after college. He was appointed as a senior counsel by the Delhi High Court in the year 1993.

Meanwhile, according to the latest updates by Live Law from the bail plea of Aryan Khan, Mukul Rohatgi has questioned the star kid's defence stating, "There is no possession, no consumption, no recovery, Why is this boy been sent to jail for 20 days?" further adding that "So there is no material that my client was financing illicit traffic." Rohatgi reportedly stated according to Live Law that Aryan and Aachit were only discussing gaming. Amit Desai who is also representing the star kid further added, "There was nothing beyond communication about Poker".

Apart from this, the latest reports from the hearing also state that Mukul Rohatgi stated, "This case has attracted public and media gaze because of his parents (Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan). The unsavoury controversy between political personalities and NCB cannot rub off on me." Talking about the case, actress Ananya Panday has also come under the scanner of the Narcotics Control Bureau after her chats with Aryan allegedly discussing drugs with Aryan came under the radar.