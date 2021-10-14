Aryan Khan Case: Kiran Gosavi Whose Selfie Went Viral With Star Kid Is Issued Lookout Circular By Pune Police

The alleged drug case involving superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan has been garnering immense buzz with each new development. While the hearing of the star kid's bail plea will be continued today (October 14), the case had also grabbed some eyeballs after Aryan's selfie with a man just a few hours after his arrest had gone viral on social media. Later, this man was revealed to be Kiran Gosavi, a 'private detective' who was reportedly one of the witnesses on the case. It was earlier reported that Gosavi also has some alleged criminal records against him. Now the latest development suggests that Pune Police have issued a lookout circular against him.

According to a news report in NDTV, the Pune Police have issued a lookout circular against Kiran Gosavi regarding a cheating case that was registered against him in Pune in the year 2018. For the unversed, when someone is issued a lookout circular, he or she is not allowed to leave the country. Apart from that, Amitabh Gupta, Pune Police Commissioner also revealed in his statement saying, "We have issued a lookout circular notice against KP Gosavi, who has been absconding in a 2018 cheating case registered against him with the Faraskhana police station."

A case was registered against Kiran Gosavi after a Pune-based resident had filed a case of cheating against him. Kiran had allegedly promised the man a job in Malaysia. A police official from the Farakhsana Police Station had spoken to PTI about the same and had said, "While promising a job in Malaysia, Gosavi collectively took Rs 3.09 lakh from him in instalments. However, he neither offered any job to him nor paid his money back." The complainant by the name of Chinmay Deshmukh had seen Gosavi's ad for a vacancy for a job in the hotel industry in Malaysia on social media.

Earlier, NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik also reportedly claimed that Kiran Gosavi has multiple criminal records against him and has close ties with the NCB. However, the NCB has rubbished these allegations, calling them 'baseless and prejudiced.' They further stated that Kiran Gosavi was amongst the 10 independent witnesses in Aryan Khan's case.