Aryan Khan Case: KRK Says Bollywood Only Abides By Commercial Value Of A Star, Praises Kangana For Her Views

Actor and film critic Kamaal R Khan took to his social media handle to take a jibe at some A-list Bollywood celebrities who are still silent on the ongoing alleged drug case involving superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan. KRK shared a tweet wherein he stated that people in the Bollywood industry just outwardly look at a commercial value of a megastar. He also praised actress Kangana Ranaut for at least speaking on the matter.

Talking about the same, Kamaal R Khan tweeted how some big stars like Akshay Kumar, Kajol, Ajay Devgn, Farhan Akhtar, Shahid Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and others are maintaining a silence on the matter. He also went on to say that in Bollywood, no one is a friend or an enemy of each other. Take a look at his tweet.

If Bollywood is a family then all Bollywood Wala should have supported #AryanKhan. But no big star except @iHrithik is speaking. Ajay, Akki, Varun, Shahid, Juhi, Javed Akhtar, Farhan, Twinkle, Kajol almost everyone is silent. Because nobody is friend or enemy in this Bollywood. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) October 14, 2021

Apart from this, KRK also alleged that everyone in the Hindi film industry only tends to remain an actor's friend until he or she is tasting success but if they become unsuccessful, the industry turns its back on them. He also gave examples on his tweet of names like Imran Khan and Harman Baweja who have been forgotten by Bollywood. The Deshdrohi actor mentioned that people in the film industry only look at the commercial value of a star. Take a look at the post.

Bollywood is having very simple formula. Whoever is successful, every Bollywood Wala is his friend. Bollywood people don’t know him, whoever is flop like Imran Khan, Faisal khan and Harman Baweja. Means Bollywood people relation depends on commercial value of the person. 👏😁 — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) October 14, 2021

The film critic furthermore praised actress Kangana Ranaut for at least opening up to the matter. The Bigg Boss 3 contestant added that even though she gave a negative viewpoint on Aryan Khan, at least she said something, unlike other celebs. Kamaal R Khan wrote, " Kangana Ranaut is better than 98% Bollywood people. At least, she speaks, whatever she feels. She criticised #AryanKhan! Fair enough! At least Woh Boli Toh Sahi, favour main Boli, Ya against Boli, Lekin Boli! Chuppi Toh Nahi Saadhi (But at least she spoke, be it in favour or against, she spoke and was not silent).

Kangana Ranaut had earlier taken to her social media handle to take a dig at her alleged ex-beau Hrithik Roshan for supporting Aryan Khan. The Panga actress had stated that one should not blindly support the star kid and instead hope that he learns from this mistake. She furthermore had shared a news article of Jackie Chan apologising after his son was arrested for a drug case, indirectly hinting that Shah Rukh Khan should also apologise on behalf of his son.