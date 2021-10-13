Aryan Khan Case: NCB Reveals That Aryan Was Involved In The Alleged Conspiracy Like The Other Accused

The bail plea for superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan was held today (October 13). The latest development from the same is that the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has revealed that the star kid was also involved in the alleged conspiracy involving the drug case. The NCB had filed its reply wherein they had stated that all the accused including the star kid are involved in the conspiracy.

According to a news report in India Today, a special court will hear the matter at 2:45 today (October 13). The news report further stated that some sources suggest that the NCB is likely to oppose the bail application of Aryan Khan. Talking about the agency's statement, they have revealed that Aryan allegedly procured contraband.

Earlier, Special Judge V V Patil, hearing matters related to the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, said that it would hear the bail plea on Wednesday (October 13). On Monday, when Aryan Khan's counsel Amit Desai mentioned the bail plea, NCB's advocates A M Chimalkar and Advait Sethna had sought a week's time to respond and file their affidavit. They said that the investigation in the case was still on and there was quite a lot of material collected by the agency and at this stage, it needs to be seen if releasing Aryan Khan on bail would hamper the probe into the case.

Desai had, however, objected to it, saying a person's liberty is at question here and argued that releasing the accused on bail would not stop the investigation in the case. "The bail will not stop the investigation. The NCB can continue their probe. That is their duty. But, keeping my client (Aryan Khan) in custody, especially when there has been no recovery (of drugs) from him, is not required," Desai had stated.

The senior counsel had further argued by stating, "He (Aryan) has not been found in possession of any narcotics and there is no other material against him. Since his arrest, he has been in the custody of the NCB for a week and his statement was recorded twice. Why does he still need to be in jail?" after which Chimalkar had stated that the agency needs a few days to file its reply.