Aryan Khan Case: NCB To Focus On Star Kid, Armaan Kohli And Sameer Khan's Case, To Drop Some Other Cases

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan may have been out of bail but the star kid is being extensively investigated further on the case by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) of NCB that was transferred the case recently. Earlier, reports claimed that the Narcotics Control Bureau will be probing six cases in total. But according to the latest development, they will be focusing on only three cases of high priority that includes Aryan's case, actor and former Bigg Boss 7 contestant Armaan Kohli's case and NCP leader Nawab Malik's son-in-law Sameer Khan's case.

This decision of focusing on just three cases and dropping off the other ones was reportedly taken due to lack of manpower. Sanjay Singh, debut director of the Narcotics Control Bureau told The Times Of India, "Due to shortage of manpower we have now taken up only three cases to relook at investigations carried out and later, we will take up the other three". According to a news report in Pinkvilla, the three cases that were dropped included the founding of a small number of drugs in places like Nagpada, Mumbra and Jogeshwari in Mumbai.

Meanwhile talking about Aryan Khan, he is now having to adhere to his weekly visits to the Narcotics Control Bureau office as part of his court order. The star kid was recently grilled till midnight by the SIT team regarding many important questions connected to the case. He was asked different questions pertaining to his ongoing alleged drug case.

According to a news report in News18, Aryan Khan was probed by the SIT team about the circumstances that he had boarded the Cordella Cruise Ship along with some information about his friend circle as well as their connection to drug peddlers and their drug preferences. Amidst the ongoing investigations around NCB officer Sameer Wankhede's extortion allegations, Aryan was also grilled on how he was probed by Wankhede. He was reportedly asked about the treatment he was subjected to while being under NCB's custody and if he or his family were asked for bribes.

The news report further stated that Aryan Khan was also grilled regarding his Whatsapp chats that allegedly had drug-related chats that had also brought actress Ananya Panday under the scanner. Furthermore, the star kid was grilled on how he had come to know about the cruise ship and what were his travel plans once aboard the ship. The news report also mentioned that Aryan was given the option to deny all the drug-related charges.