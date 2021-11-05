Aryan Khan Case: Sameer Wankhede Will Not Be Probing The Star Kid Anymore, Delhi's NCB Team To Take Over

In the latest development in superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan's alleged drug case, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) announced that NCB officer Sameer Wankhede will not be probing the star kid on the case anymore. Aryan was till now being investigated by the officer with regards to the case and was locked up in the Arthur Road jail for the same. He was released on October 30.

According to a news report of Prasar Bharati News Services, Deputy DG of the South-Western Region(NCB), Mutha Ashok Jain said, "Total 6 cases of our zone will now be investigated by Delhi teams (of NCB), including Aryan Khan's case & 5 other cases. It was an administrative decision." Jain furthermore added that Sameer Wankhede will continue to be the Mumbai zonal director of the Narcotics Control Bureau.

Apart from this, Sameer Wankhede also revealed to ANI that Delhi's NCB team will reach Mumbai on Saturday (November 6) to take over the 6 cases that have been transferred to them. Wankhede stated, "I've not been removed from the investigation. It was my writ petition in court that the matter is probed by a central agency. So Aryan case and Sameer Khan case are being probed by Delhi NCB's SIT. It's coordination between NCB teams of Delhi and Mumbai."

Talking about Sameer Wankhede, the NCB officer had found himself in the middle of some controversies while probing Aryan Khan. There were allegations towards the officer by NCP leader Nawab Malik who claimed that Wankhede has been allegedly indulging in extortions in some high-profile cases and has also hidden his actual caste. Apart from that, an NCB witness named Prabhakar Sial alleged that Sameer had demanded a hefty sum of Rs 25 crore to release Aryan. However, Wankhede has rubbished these claims and the agency had also come out in support of the officer.

Meanwhile, Aryan Khan visited the Narcotics Control Bureau office today (November 5). The visit was a part of his weekly visit to the NCB office as part of his court order. The star kid will have to visit the agency's office every Friday between 11 am to 2 pm.