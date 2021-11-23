Aryan Khan Case: Star Kid's Co-Accused Arbaaz Merchant's Father Reacts To His Recent Bail Order By The Court

The Bombay High Court had released a bail order of superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan on November 20 wherein they stated that no conspiracy has been found from the star kid's side regarding the alleged drug case. Along with the star kid, his co-accused Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha were also found to have no conspiracy in the case. Now Arbaaz's father Aslam Merchant reacted to the bail order and stated that 'Justice delayed is justice denied.'

Speaking Etimes about the same, Aslam Merchant whose son Arbaaz Merchant is also one of Aryan Khan's closest friends went on to say, 'The right decision has taken too much time to arrive and in the course, irreparable damage has been done, which cannot be compensated in terms of money." Talking about the court order wherein Aryan, Arbaaz and Munmun have to visit the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) office every Friday, Aslam further added, "That process is part of the bail and the bail conditions will not change until we file an application to modify the bail conditions. Since the HC statement has come out and the case is no longer as serious as it seemed, the conditions will have to be eased out."

Aryan Khan Case: Celebs Ask Who Will Compensate For Trauma Faced By SRK's Family As Aryan Is Found Innocent

Aslam Merchant went on to say that even though there has been a great relief ever since Aryan Khan along with his son Arbaaz Merchant have gotten bail, he specified that their lawyers were also putting forth the same points all along for their bail ever since they were arrested on the alleged drug case. Merchant further added, "From day one they were playing with us. First was the jurisdictional issue in Killa Court. This issue should not have been raised at all because the quantity recovered was very small. The Killa Court had the power to give an interim bail as well. But it was refused."

Aryan Khan Case: Court Reveals No Conspiracy In Star Kid's Bail Order

Ever since the Aryan Khan's recent bail order was passed by the Bombay High Court, some celebrities also stood in solidarity with the star kid and his family. Kaabil director Sanjay Gupta had tweeted, "So Aryan Khan is and was innocent says Bombay High Court. Who compensates for what he went through, his family went through." Talking about the recent bail order released by the Bombay High Court, according to a news report in NDTV, no evidence of any conspiracy was found between Aryan Khan and his co-accused Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha.