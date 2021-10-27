Aryan Khan Case: Star Kid's Lawyers Have Raised THESE 10 Points For His Bail Before The Court

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan's alleged drug case has been grabbing several eyeballs with each passing day. The star kid will have his hearing continued today (October 27). Aryan who is currently under judicial custody had his bail plea rejected several times. However, the star kid's lawyers that also including former Attorney General Of India, Mukul Rohatgi have presented these 10 main points in front of the Court for his bail. Here are the pointers as follows:

1- What somebody else had in their shoe is not my concern!

2- There was no occasion to arrest my client, short and simple.

3- I am arguing a case that is actually not there against me!

4- I went there, I did not have anything but I was arrested ( statement by Aryan Khan).

5- I don't want to sully my case by siding with either the political personality or the Panchas!

6- General, amorphous vague kind of a situation to bar jail bail.

7- There is immunity from prosecution after they go to a rehabilitation centre!

8- Unsavoury controversy between political personalities and Narcotics Control Bureau cannot rub off on me.

9- No possession, no consumption, no recovery of drugs from Aryan Khan then why is he sent to jail for 20 days?

10- Narcotics Control Bureau opened up an umbrella of conspiracy to charge anybody and everybody.

Meanwhile talking about Aryan Khan's alleged drug case, the first two people to get bail on the case are the star kid's co-accused Avin Sahu and Manish Rajgarhya. All eyes are now on Aryan's hearing today that will determine whether he will be getting bail or not. Talking about Mukul Rohatgi who has joined the league of Aryan's lawyers and is currently representing the star kid in court, he is a senior advocate at the Supreme Court who has earlier served as the Additional Solicitor General Of India. He is the current 14th Attorney General Of India. He has earlier represented many high-profile cases and remained the Additional Solicitor General between 2014 and 2017. Talking about Rohatgi's other points that he presented for Aryan, the lawyer also stated, "So there is no material that my client was financing illicit traffic." He reportedly stated according to Live Law that Aryan and Aachit were only discussing gaming. Amit Desai who is also representing Aryan further added, "There was nothing beyond communication about Poker".