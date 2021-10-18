Aryan Khan Case: Star Kid Says He Will Work Towards The Betterment Of The Poor In His Counselling Session

Aryan Khan is currently in the Arthur Road Jail wherein he was sent after his arrest in an alleged drug case on October 3. The star kid's next hearing is scheduled for October 20. The latest development is that Aryan has assured in his counselling session with the Narcotics Control Bureau that he will be working towards the upliftment of the poor.

According to a news report in Indian Express, Aryan Khan has stated during the counselling that he will focus on working for the betterment of the poor and will prevent engaging in any kind of activity that threatens to tarnish his image. The report added that the social workers and Sameer Wankhede, NCB's Zonal Director said that the star kid will work towards the "social and financial uplift of the poor and downtrodden." The official was further quoted to say, "He said I will do something that will make you proud of me."

Apart from Aryan Khan, the other 7 accused along with the two women also underwent the counselling session with the NCB. The news report further mentioned that a special court for the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act cases will be passing the order on Aryan's bail plea on October 20. Apart from this, Aryan had also engaged in a video call with his parents Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan.

Earlier, ANI's official Twitter handle had stated, "Aryan Khan spoke with his father Shah Rukh Khan and mother Gauri Khan via video call from inside Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail: Jail officials. Mumbai Special court has reserved an order for 20th October on his bail application." A news report in India Today had quoted that the star kid has received a Qaidi Number N956 and was sent into the normal cell with other prisoners after he was tested negative for COVID-19. The report further went on to say that Aryan received a money order of Rs 4,500 from his parents Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan. This money order was sent to him a few days ago to meet all his canteen expenses. Meanwhile, some members of the film fraternity have extended their solidarity with the star kid and his father Shah Rukh Khan.