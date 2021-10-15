Aryan Khan Case: Star Kid Spoke To His Parents Shah Rukh Khan And Gauri Khan From Arthur Road Jail

Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan's bail hearing in an alleged drug case has now been reserved for October 20. The star kid will be staying in jail till Wednesday. The latest development is that he has spoken via video call with his parents Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan from Arthur Road Jail.

ANI's Twitter handle stated, "Aryan Khan spoke with his father Shah Rukh Khan and mother Gauri Khan via video call from inside Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail: Jail officials. Mumbai Special court has reserved an order for 20th October on his bail application." According to a news report in India Today, the star kid has also received a Qaidi Number N956 and has now been sent into the normal cell with other prisoners after he was tested negative for COVID-19.

The news report further stated that Aryan Khan received a money order of Rs 4,500 from his parents Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan. This money order was sent to him a few days ago to meet his canteen expenses. In his latest hearing that took place on October 13, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) had told the Mumbai session court that Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan allegedly "indulged in illicit drug trafficking" and was involved in the "procuring and distribution of drugs".

Aryan Khan's had defence argued that he had no cash on him to buy drugs, that no drugs were found on him, and finally, that he wasn't even present during the cruise raid. NCB had then replied by saying that the investigation has revealed Aryan's role in a conspiracy, "WhatsApp chats reveal the accused was in touch with a foreign national for a bulk quantity of hard drugs." In the hearing that had continued yesterday (October 14), Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Anil C Singh had opposed the bail plea by claiming that Aryan has been consuming drugs for the past couple of years.

A news report had quoted Anil Singh to reveal, "He is not a consumer for the first time. And has been a regular consumer of drugs for the last few years. The Panchanama clearly establishes that he was in conscious possession of contraband as he admitted the charas was in possession of Arbaaz Merchant and that they were going to smoke it on the cruise. So it may not be right to say he was not found in possession of any drugs. Both were in touch with peddler Aachit Kumar. He was in touch with a foreign national and we are taking assistance of MEA and also written to our Head of Department in Delhi."