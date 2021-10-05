Aryan Khan's Co-Accused Arbaaz Merchant's Father REVEALS How NCB Has Been Treating Them In Custody

There's no denying that it's the toughest time for Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Aslam Merchant and others, whose children have been arrested by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in connection with the case of seizure of banned drugs from a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast. While neither Gauri nor Shah Rukh has reacted to Aryan's arrest yet, Arbaaz Merchant's father spoke to media and revealed that NCB has been treating all the accused kids quite nicely. Arbaaz is also in the custody of NCB along with his friend Aryan.

While speaking to Times Now, Aslam Merchant who's a lawyer by profession, said, "It is all baseless allegations, but it is under investigation. It is very premature to state anything at this point in time. The NCB has been very cooperative and very nice to the kids. I being a lawyer, have faith in the judiciary. The truth will prevail and they will come out scott-free. They are innocent."

When asked about if the reports are true that illegal drugs are found on Arbaaz, he said, "Whatever was found, was found inside the ship, not outside. They didn't even enter the ship. They were guests."

Those who are unaware, reportedly, NCB has claimed that it had discovered 'shocking and incriminating' material in WhatsApp chats of Aryan and two others.

Reacting to the same, Aslam Merchant said, "There is absolutely no WhatsApp chats related to drugs. They were not even prepared. It was just a last-minute discussion of going to the ship. They were invitees. They just decided out of the blue. He had breakfast with me and was supposed to have dinner with me."

Meanwhile, the court has extended custody of Aryan, Arbaaz and Munmun Dhamecha till October 7.