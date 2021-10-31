Aryan Khan Comes Home: Shah Rukh Khan To Visit Siddhi Vinayak Temple Soon?

Aryan Khan, the son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is finally released from the Arthur Road jail after a long struggle to get bail. The fans of Shah Rukh Khan who were gathered in front of the star's residence Mannath welcomed the star kid with crackers and dhol. Aryan Khan's release from the jail has come out as a great relief for his family and well-wishers.

Now, the sources close to Shah Rukh Khan's family have revealed an interesting update about the star's immediate plans. As per the reports, SRK is planning to offer special prayers on Mumbai's Siddhi Vinayak temple, very soon. According to the sources, Shah Rukh Khan might visit the temple soon along with his family, to express his gratitude to Ganpati Bappa on his son Aryan's return.

To the unversed, the superstar has always celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi at his residence Mannath every year and is known to be a big fan of the festival. The actor had shared a glimpse of the Chaturthi celebrations at his residence this year as well, along with special wishes for his fans and followers.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan, who is currently in the US, is reportedly planning to return to Mumbai soon. Even though Suhana was originally planning to return home for Shah Rukh and his wife Gauri Khan's 30th wedding anniversary, the plan was cancelled at the last minute due to Aryan Khan's arrest.

As per the latest reports, the Khan family is planning to have intimate celebrations for Diwali, as well as both Shah Rukh Khan and Aryan Khan's birthdays, which fall on the month of November. The Bollywood superstar is also expected to resume the shootings of his much-awaited project Pathan and untitled Atlee directorial, very soon.