Aryan Khan Comes Home: Shah Rukh Khan To Visit Siddhi Vinayak Temple To Offer Prayers?

Aryan Khan, the son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is finally released from the Arthur Road jail after a long struggle to get bail. The fans of Shah Rukh Khan who were gathered in front of the star's residence Mannath welcomed the star kid with crackers and dhol. Aryan Khan's release from the jail has come out as a great relief for his family and well-wishers.

Now, the sources close to Shah Rukh Khan's family have revealed an interesting update about the star's plans. As per the reports, SRK is planning to offer special prayers on Mumbai's Siddhi Vinayak temple, very soon.

According to the sources, Shah Rukh Khan might visit the temple soon along with his family, to express his gratitude to Ganpati Bappa on his son Aryan's return. To the unversed, the superstar has always celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi at his residence Mannath every year and is known to be a big fan of the festival. The actor had shared a glimpse of the Chaturthi celebrations at his residence on this year as well, along with special wishes for his fans and followers.