    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Aryan Khan Comes Home: Shah Rukh Khan To Visit Siddhi Vinayak Temple To Offer Prayers?

      By
      |

      Aryan Khan, the son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is finally released from the Arthur Road jail after a long struggle to get bail. The fans of Shah Rukh Khan who were gathered in front of the star's residence Mannath welcomed the star kid with crackers and dhol. Aryan Khan's release from the jail has come out as a great relief for his family and well-wishers.

      Now, the sources close to Shah Rukh Khan's family have revealed an interesting update about the star's plans. As per the reports, SRK is planning to offer special prayers on Mumbai's Siddhi Vinayak temple, very soon.

      Aryan Khan Comes Home: Shah Rukh Khan To Visit Siddhi Vinayak Temple To Offer Prayers?

      According to the sources, Shah Rukh Khan might visit the temple soon along with his family, to express his gratitude to Ganpati Bappa on his son Aryan's return. To the unversed, the superstar has always celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi at his residence Mannath every year and is known to be a big fan of the festival. The actor had shared a glimpse of the Chaturthi celebrations at his residence on this year as well, along with special wishes for his fans and followers.

      Comments
      Click to comments
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X