Aryan Khan Denied Bail On Mumbai Cruise Drug Case, Here's Why

Aryan Khan, the son of Shah Rukh Khan was denied bail by a special court in Mumbai on October 20, Wednesday, in the cruise drug party case. The decision of the court has created a stir on social media, where the netizens have been divided into two groups. While some are against the court's decision to reject Aryan Khan's bail application, some others are applauding it.

As per the reports, the court decided to reject the bail application of the star kid once again, making some strong observations. In the 21-pages long order, the court stated that Aryan Khan was involved in illicit drug activities and was in touch with drug peddlers.

Check out the key observations made by the court here:

Aryan Khan's WhatsApp chat records prima facie revealed that he was involved in illicit drug activities on a regular basis. Therefore, it cannot be said that he was not likely to commit a similar offense if released on bail. The star kid knew that his friend and co-accused Arbaaz Merchant was in possession of drugs. Hence, there was conscious possession, even though the Narcotics Control Bureau team had not found any drugs on Aryan Khan himself. In the order, the judge stated that this is not a fit case for granting bail, considering the prima facie involvement of Aryan Khan, and the other two accused in the serious offence. The court noted that the case papers and statements disclosed that Aryan Khan and Arbaaz Merchant possessed drugs for consumption and enjoyment. It is proved that Aryan Khan had knowledge of the contraband concealed by accused No.2, Arbaaz Merchant in his shoes. Although no contraband is found in the possession of Aryan Khan, six grams of charas were found in possession of accused No 2 (Arbaaz) of which accused No 1 (Aryan) was having knowledge. Thus, the court added that it can be said that it was in conscious possession of both the accused. "Aryan Khan's WhatsApp chats had references to bulk quantity and hard drugs and there is prima facie material showing that accused No 1 was in contact with persons dealing in prohibited narcotic substances," says the order. "Prima facie it appears that there is a case of conspiracy and abetment as alleged by the prosecution," concluded the court order.

To the unversed, Aryan Khan, along with others, was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau on October 3, 2021, after the team raided a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast. The star kid and others have been booked for offences under Sections 8(c), 20(b), 27, 28, 29, and 35 of the NDPS Act. As per the reports, 20 people have been arrested on the case by NCB, so far.