Aryan Khan Drug Case: Here Is All You Need To Know About Arbaaz Merchant Who Was Arrested With SRK's Son

Aryan Khan, the son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in connection with the cruise rave party case. It was reported that the NCB has registered the arrest of Aryan Khan and eight others after the hours-long questioning session, today (October 3, 2021). Aryan was arrested along with Arbaaz Merchant, Munmun Dhamecha, Nupur Sarika, Ismeet Singh, Mohak Jaswal, Vikrant Chhoker, and Gomit Chopra. Here is all you need to know about actor Arbaaz Merchant who was arrested along with Khan.

Arbaaz Merchant is an actor who is also a close friend of Aryan Khan. The two have been reportedly often spotted partying together. Not only this but Arbaaz has also been spotted hanging out with Aryan's Suhana Khan on some occasions. Some pictures of the actor posing with Student Of The Year 2 actress Ananya Panday and her brother Ahaan Panday have also been going viral on social media. Some time back a video had gone viral of Aryan jamming with Arbaaz on a song. According to a news report in Pinkvilla, it was also reported that Arbaaz was rumoured to be dating Jawaani Jaaneman actress Alaya F.

Aryan Khan Arrested By Narcotics Control Bureau; In 1-Day Custody

Talking about the case, the memo note by NCB states that offences are punishable under NDPS Act following alleged recovery of 13 gm of cocaine, 21 gm of hashish, 22 pills of MDMA, Rs 1.3 L at the cruise terminal, Green Gate Mumbai. Furthermore, the operation was planned by NCB with 22 officers on the cruise liner. The sources also suggested that NCB has seized different types of drugs including cocaine, charas, mephedrone, and so on in the raid.

Cordelia Cruise Drug Case: NCB Not To Seek Further Custody Of Aryan Khan

However, it was recently reported that on Sunday (October 3, 2021), the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) said that they would not seek further police custody of Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan in connection with the Cordelia Cruise drugs case. According to a news report in India Today, after Aryan will be sent to judicial custody on Monday, his lawyers will be applying for his bail. The NCB had earlier issued an official statement that read, "In a further development in Cr 94/21, the three accused namely Aryan Khan, Arbaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha were arrested today on 03-10-2021 u/s 8 (c) r/w section 20 (b), 27, 28 & 29 of NDPS Act and were produced before the honourable holiday court today after their medical. The honourable court granted 1-day NCB custody of the three accused. They will be produced again before the honourable court tomorrow for their judicial custody. Further, the remaining 5 accused namely Nupur Satija, Ishmeet Singh Chadha, Mohak Jaiswal, Gomit Chopra and Vikrant Chhokar were arrested later today and will be produced before the honourable ACMM Court tomorrow after their medical."