Aryan Khan Drug Case: Here Is All You Need To Know About Munmun Dhamecha Who Was Arrested With SRK's Son

Aryan Khan, the son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in connection with a cruise rave party case. It was reported that the NCB has registered the arrest of Aryan and eight others after the hours-long questioning session, today (October 3, 2021). He was arrested along with Arbaaz Merchant, Munmun Dhamecha, Nupur Sarika, Ismeet Singh, Mohak Jaswal, Vikrant Chhoker, and Gomit Chopra. Here is all you need to know about model Munmun Dhamecha who was also nabbed with Aryan on the case.

Munmun Dhamecha is a 39-year-old model who is originally a resident of the Sagar district of Madhya Pradesh. She also has a brother named Prince Dhamecha while her mother passed away in the year 2020. According to a news report in India Today, Munmun briefly stated in Bhopal before moving to Delhi with her brother six years ago.

Going by Munmun Dhamecha, Instagram account, the model enjoys a solid fan-following of 12K followers. She has done various photoshoots and walked for several high-profile designers going by her social media handle. Apart from this, Munmun has travelled a lot and has actively shared many glamorous pictures and videos of herself on her social media handle. Apart from this, Dhamecha can be seen posing with Rock On actor Arjun Rampal in one of her earlier pictures. It was earlier reported that Arjun's partner Gabriella Demetriades' brother was also nabbed by the NBC a week ago. Munmun can also be seen posing with TV actor and singer Suyyash Rai in one of her earlier posts.

Talking about the case, the latest news about the same is that a Mumbai court has sent Aryan Khan and two of the other people nabbed along with him to the custody of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) till October 7. The decision was taken today (October 4). According to a news report in Hindustan Times, the NCB has sought longer custody of Shah Rukh Khan's son as they believe that they can conduct a further investigation on the case. The arrest operation was planned by NCB with 22 officers on the cruise liner. The sources also suggested that NCB has gone on to seize different types of drugs including cocaine, charas, mephedrone, and so on in the raid.