Aryan Khan Drug Case: Here Is His Sister Suhana Khan's First Reaction To His Arrest

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan's ongoing alleged drug case has been grabbing several eyeballs. The star kid was arrested along with seven others by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) during a Mumbai rave party raid on a cruise liner on October 3, 2021. Aryan will now be under judicial custody for the next 14 days with his bail plea rejected by the court today (October 8). Amidst this, his sister Suhana Khan gave her first reaction to his arrest. It all has to do with actor Hrithik Roshan's heartfelt post for Aryan on his social media handle.

Hrithik Roshan had taken to his social media account to share a long sentimental post for Aryan Khan. Sharing the star kid's picture, the Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham actor had penned a motivational message for him, providing him with strength during this tough time. This post was liked by none other than Suhana Khan. This also marked her first reaction to her elder brother's arrest.

Aryan Khan's Bail Plea Rejected By Mumbai Court In Drugs Case

Apart from Suhana Khan, many other celebrities like Alia Bhatt, Sussanne Khan, Vir Das, Shibani Dandekar, Sanjay Kapoor and others also poured in some love on the post. Suhana Khan also shared a beautiful birthday wish for her mother Gauri Khan who is celebrating her birthday today. (October 8). She shared a throwback black and white picture of Gauri posing for a romantic picture with her husband and superstar Shah Rukh Khan. She then captioned it stating, "Happy Birthday Ma" along with a white heart. Celebs like Shanaya Panday, Ananya Panday, Seema Khan, Bhavana Panday, Maheep Kapoor and Shweta Bachchan poured in some love on the post. Take a look at the same.

Aryan Khan Drug Case: 'Private Detective' Whose Selfie With Star Kid Went Viral Has Alleged Criminal Records

Talking about Hrithik Roshan's message for Aryan Khan, the actor asked the star kid to remain strong during this time of crisis. The Super 30 actor stated, "My dear Aryan.

Life is a strange ride. It's great because it's uncertain. It's great cause it throws you curveballs, but God is kind. He gives only the toughest ones the toughest balls to play. You know you are chosen when amidst the chaos you can feel the pressure to hold your own. And I know you must feel it now. The anger, the confusion, the helplessness. Aaah, the very ingredients that are needed to burn the hero out from inside you. But be wary, those same ingredients could burn away the good stuff... the kindness, the compassion, the love. Allow yourself to burn, but just enough. Mistakes, failings, victories, success... they're all the same if you know which parts to keep with you and which parts to throw away from the experience. But know that you can grow better with them all. I've known you as a kid and I've known you as a man. Own it. Own everything you experience. They're your gifts. Trust me. In a time when you connect the dots... I promise you, It's gonna make sense. Only if you have stared the devil in his eyes and kept your calm. Keep calm. Observe. These moments are the makers of your Tom. And Tom is going to have a brilliant sun shining. But for it, you must go thru the dark. Calm, still, owning your own. And trusting the light. Within. It's always there. Love you man."