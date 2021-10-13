Aryan Khan Drug Case: Shah Rukh Khan's Josh Co-Star Puneet Vashisht Reacts To The Star Kid's Arrest

Earlier this month on October 3, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) had busted an alleged drugs party on a cruise ship that was on its way to Goa and superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan was one of the people arrested in connection to that case. The star kid is currently in judicial custody and his bail plea is likely to be heard today (October 13). However, many members of the film fraternity like Hrithik Roshan, Hansal Mehta, Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, Pooja Bhatt, Raj Babbar and Sussanne Khan have provided their solidarity with the actor and his son. However, the latest to react to the same is Shah Rukh's Josh co-star Puneet Vashisht.

Puneet Vashisht revealed that now 'God has boycotted all of them' (Shah Rukh Khan and his son Aryan Khan). Not only this, but he also hinted that Shah Rukh along with the other 'Khans' of this industry have boycotted him for 27 years. According to a news report in Bombay Times, Puneet revealed to a publication stating, "You see I was in Josh, Kya Kehna all the movies right? I did not get involved in all this which is why the Khan-paan boycotted me for 27 years now. Now God has boycotted all of them".

Talking about the film Josh, it was released in the year 2000 and was helmed by Mansoor Khan. It also starred Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Chandrachur Singh in the lead roles. The movie and its soundtracks had proved to be a success.

Talking about Aryan Khan's alleged drug case, a special court in Mumbai directed the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) to file its reply on October 13 to a bail plea filed by the star kid. Special Judge V V Patil, hearing matters related to the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act had said that it would hear the bail plea on Wednesday (October 13). On Monday (October 11), when Aryan's counsel Amit Desai mentioned the bail plea, NCB's advocates A M Chimalkar and Advait Sethna sought a week's time to respond and file their affidavit. They said that the investigation in the case was still on and there was quite a lot of material collected by the agency and at this stage, it needs to be seen if releasing Aryan Khan on bail would hamper the probe into the case.