Aryan Khan Drug Case: Star Kid's Lawyer Reveals They Have Moved The Case To A Higher Court

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan was arrested on October 3 in an alleged drug case after he was grabbed by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) at a cruise ship in Mumbai after a raid. Aryan's bail pleas were also rejected by the court after which he was taken into judicial custody till October 11. Now the star kid's lawyer has revealed that they have movies the case to a higher court.

Aryan Khan's lawyer Satish Maneshinde revealed to ANI stating, "It is natural that if the bail application is rejected by a court, we move to the higher court. We've filed the bail application here (Special Narcotic Drugs And Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) court in Mumbai)." The lawyer further added that the hearing of the same will be taking place on Wednesday (October 13) as the NCB need some time to file their reply.

It was earlier reported that the Narcotics Control Bureau had summoned Shah Rukh Khan's driver for questioning who was questioned by the agency. According to a news report in ETimes, the NCB summoned SRK's driver to question him regarding the ongoing alleged drug case involving Aryan Khan. The news report had further stated that the driver was then questioned by the agency for the same. The report had further added that this grilling by the NCB was done with the objective to find out if Arayan had any previous link or connection with the procurement of drugs.

Aryan Khan's Bail Plea Rejected By Mumbai Court In Drugs Case

Meanwhile, earlier the Mumbai Magistrates court rejected Aryan Khan's bail plea in connection with the drugs-on-cruise case stating that his bail application is "not maintainable'. According to a news report in Hindustan Times, while pleading for Aryan's bail, his lawyer Satish Maneshinde had said that his client is from a respectable family, has roots in the society and won't run away. The report had quoted Maneshinde to state at the court, "Just because a person belongs to an affluent family, you can't say he is likely to tamper evidence. There are people roaming streets with much more serious offences. I have never used my influence." The lawyer had further claimed that no drug was recovered from Aryan Khan and that he was arrested just on the basis of WhatsApp chats.