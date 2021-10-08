Aryan Khan Drug Case: Sushant Singh Rajput's Lawyer Reacts To Shah Rukh Khan's Son's Arrest By NCB

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan and seven others were arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) during a Mumbai rave party raid on a cruise liner on October 3. Since then all eyes have been on this ongoing case and its new developments. While the latest development surrounding the case is that Aryan Khan will be kept in judicial custody for the next 14 days, now the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's lawyer Vikas Singh has also spoken on the case.

The lawyer revealed that according to the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act 1985, there is no offence by the alleged accused if nothing is recovered from him or her. He added that the entire legality of a drug case is based on what is recovered from the accused. Speaking to NDTV about the same, Vikas Singh said, "The entire Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act is based on recovery (of narcotic drugs/ psychotropic substance)... if there is no recovery, there is no offence. That is how the act has been structured. According to me, whenever you arrest somebody with recovery, it is a clear violation of the very intent for which this act has been enacted."

Aryan Khan Sent To 14-Day Judicial Custody By Mumbai Court In Drugs Case

Furthermore, he also stated that how the legality of the case existed in the alleged drug case involving Sushant Singh Rajput's former girlfriend and actress Rhea Chakraborty in the year 2020. Meanwhile talking about Aryan Khan's alleged drug case, his lawyer, Advocate Satish Maneshinde is now moving the court for interim bail of the star kid. The hearing on the same was reportedly held at 11 am on Friday, October 8. It was earlier reported that the NCB, in their argument stated that 17 people have been arrested in the Mumbai drug party case so far. Achit Kumar, the latest person to be arrested in the ongoing case, was taken into custody based on Aryan Khan's statement.

Hrithik Roshan Advises Aryan Khan To 'Keep Calm And Trust The Light Within' Amid Ongoing Drugs Case

Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan's lawyer Satish Maneshinde also argued that his client is only being questioned about his stay abroad. He further added that the star kid has no connection with the foreign citizen who was arrested by the NCB in the same case. Some Bollywood celebs like Pooja Bhatt, Somy Ali, Suchitra Krishnamoorthi and Hrithik Roshan have showcased their solidarity with Aryan amidst the ongoing case.