Aryan Khan Drugs Case: NCB Arrests Four Organisers Belonging To A Delhi-Based Event Management Compan

The Narcotics Control Bureau has made four more arrests in the Mumbai cruise drugs bust case. So far, 16 people, including Bollywood superstar Shahrukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, have been arrested in the case. All the four-accused hail from New Delhi and are reportedly linked to the event organiser, Namas'cray Experience Private Limited.

The Delhi-based firm was tasked with the management of the event on-board Cordelia Cruises ship, which was supposed to take place from October 2 to October 4, an NCB official shared. The four organisers belonging to the event management firm who are arrested by the NCB are identified as Gopal Jee Anand, Samir Sehgal, Manav Singhal and Bhaskar Arora, the official added.

The NCB shared in a statement that based on the preliminary interrogation of the accused Mohak Jaswal, a team of officials conducted a raid at Jogeshwari in Mumbai and intercepted one person with 2.5 gm of ecstasy and 54.3 gm (commercial quantity) of Mephedrone in his possession. On the information provided by another arrested accused Ishmeet Singh Chadha, a follow-up operation was launched at Goregaon, Mumbai by the team of NCB Mumbai and they intercepted one namely Shreyas Surendra Nair along with a small quantity of Charas.

In the meantime, Manish Rajgaria, who was invited as a guest on the ship, was also arrested with a small quantity of hydroponic weed multi-strain cannabis in follow-up operations NCB Mumbai. The agency has even arrested Avin Sahu, who sailed in the cruise ship on consumption charges

Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan along with his friend Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha were arrested by Narcotics Control Bureau following a raid on an alleged 'rave party’ onboard a cruise ship off the coast of Mumbai on October 2. Following this, a Mumbai court sent Aryan and two of his friends to NCB’s custody till October 7 in connection with the Cordelia Cruise drugs case.

Ever since his arrest, Aryan has become the hot topic of discussion on social media, and many celebrities including Salman Khan, Hansal Mehta, Pooja Bhatt among others have come out in support of Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan.